The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lowered by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GS opened at $566.65 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.