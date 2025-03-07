The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $197.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $155.40 and a fifty-two week high of $209.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

