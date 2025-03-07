Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 22,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,911,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,664,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

