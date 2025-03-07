Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 562,345 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 562,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $28,640,230.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,457,283 shares in the company, valued at $481,659,423.19. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. 9,329,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
