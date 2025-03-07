Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7771 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 30.2% increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60.

OTCMKTS SYANY remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Sydbank A/S has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

