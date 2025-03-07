Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7771 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 30.2% increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Sydbank A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS SYANY remained flat at $10.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Sydbank A/S has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
About Sydbank A/S
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sydbank A/S
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.