Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,119.30. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Friday, February 28th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $41,960.00.

On Monday, February 24th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $42,630.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $44,230.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $44,980.00.

On Friday, February 14th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $43,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $43,430.00.

On Friday, February 7th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $42,670.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $417.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

