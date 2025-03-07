Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 8,121 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.30.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $784.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.41.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.86 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
