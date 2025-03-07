Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

