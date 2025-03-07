Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €27.75 ($29.84).

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.34 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.04 ($22.62). The stock had a trading volume of 178,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 1-year high of €33.49 ($36.01). The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.38 and its 200-day moving average is €20.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

