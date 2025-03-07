State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

