Sprott (TSE:SII) Given a C$75.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) received a C$75.00 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII traded up C$2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.29. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$46.59 and a 52-week high of C$66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprott will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

