Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Peter Platzer Sells 145,600 Shares

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,511,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,694,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,591,577.66. This represents a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $578,669.42.

Spire Global Price Performance

SPIR opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spire Global from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

