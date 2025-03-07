Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.77. 135,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 716,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

SPHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,744,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,606,000 after acquiring an additional 394,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,340,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

