SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 176,080 shares.The stock last traded at $33.09 and had previously closed at $33.14.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.