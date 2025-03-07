SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

GLD stock opened at $268.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.91 and a 12-month high of $272.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

