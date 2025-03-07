Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sovereign Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON:SVML traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 45 ($0.58). 50,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,869. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £536.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.36.

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

