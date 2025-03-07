Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Zacks reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $115.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

SWBI stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

