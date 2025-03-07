Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 2,472,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,871. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWBI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.