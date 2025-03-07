Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading 5.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.51 and last traded at $70.42. 1,107,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,529,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

