Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.