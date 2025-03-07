Short Interest in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Declines By 16.2%

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Tanger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tanger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger

Tanger Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tanger by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after buying an additional 655,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 231,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,000. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 126.44%.

Tanger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.