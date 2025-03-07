Short Interest in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expands By 21.8%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 919,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $19.87 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,987.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.