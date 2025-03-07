Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Drops By 12.5%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 1,702,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NOVONIX Stock Performance

NVNXF opened at $0.26 on Friday. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

