Short Interest in NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Drops By 12.5%

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,489,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 1,702,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
NOVONIX Stock Performance
NVNXF opened at $0.26 on Friday. NOVONIX has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
NOVONIX Company Profile
