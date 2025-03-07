Short Interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expands By 26.7%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,867,604.42. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,157,968. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,269 shares of company stock valued at $34,053,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,016,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,742,000 after buying an additional 1,728,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,053,000 after purchasing an additional 635,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

NBIX stock opened at $112.66 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $110.25 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

