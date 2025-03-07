Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 15.3%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.5 days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicover AB (publ)
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Tariff Fatigue? Look to These 3 Stocks for Upside
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.