Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 15.3%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 235.5 days.

Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCVEF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Medicover AB has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

