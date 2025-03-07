Short Interest in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Grows By 26.5%

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 759,300 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,854,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 168,970 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $2,793,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Matthews International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 563,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,962 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1,718.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 80,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

