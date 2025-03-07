Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Increases By 23.6%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Janover Stock Performance

Shares of JNVR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.96. Janover has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.84.

Get Janover alerts:

About Janover

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.