Short Interest in Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Increases By 23.6%

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Janover Stock Performance
Shares of JNVR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.96. Janover has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $11.84.
About Janover
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Janover
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.