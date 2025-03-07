Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Grows By 20.0%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 780,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of I-Mab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Caligan Partners LP lifted its holdings in I-Mab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 124,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,597. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

