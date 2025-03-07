Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 23.9%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,984. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

