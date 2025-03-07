Short Interest in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Drops By 16.5%

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of EUDA Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of EUDA Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

Shares of EUDA Health stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. EUDA Health has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

