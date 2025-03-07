Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Increases By 25.1%

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 31st total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.50. 146,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,561. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.1763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

