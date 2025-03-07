ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $865.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,022.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

