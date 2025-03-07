Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Tony Coelho Sells 6,500 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 641,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Service Co. International has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,600,000 after purchasing an additional 492,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,650,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

