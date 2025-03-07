Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Ashland’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Ashland in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Ashland has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

