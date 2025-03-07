Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

NYSE VEEV opened at $236.47 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,538.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,051,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

