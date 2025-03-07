Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,218 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.62 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

