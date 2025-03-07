Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,394 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

