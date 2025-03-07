San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading 28% Higher – Still a Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. 2,387,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 315,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

