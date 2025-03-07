Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,572 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,068 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 56,872.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,998,000 after acquiring an additional 931,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.06. The company has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

