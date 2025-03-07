Roth Capital Has Bearish Forecast for VersaBank Q3 Earnings

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of VersaBank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VersaBank’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. VersaBank had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VBNK. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a research note on Thursday.

VersaBank stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

