Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Roper Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $21.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $588.38. The company had a trading volume of 462,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $550.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.92.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

