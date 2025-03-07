Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 1,398,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,648,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. The trade was a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,308 shares of company stock worth $10,362,166 over the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roku by 663.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after buying an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,353,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

