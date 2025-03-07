Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,580,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 24,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,693,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 573,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,401,692.66. The trade was a 7.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,255 shares of company stock valued at $62,394,678 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.17. 7,939,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Roblox has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

