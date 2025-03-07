Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $43.64. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $44.38, with a volume of 6,211,063 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. The trade was a 27.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at $96,125.73. This trade represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165,788 shares of company stock worth $149,293,178 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

