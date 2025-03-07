RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 28,440,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159,064 shares during the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $19,297,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 5,047.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,962 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,592,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 1,665,518 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 0.93.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.