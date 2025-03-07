Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Purchases £24,871.20 in Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Ngaire Woods purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,820 ($62.11) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($32,050.52).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RIO traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,802.50 ($61.89). The company had a trading volume of 2,290,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,343. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,894.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,904.72. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,854 ($75.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($82.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($81.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($80.43).

About Rio Tinto Group

