Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.70 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ricardo had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Ricardo Stock Down 0.9 %

RCDO stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.77) on Friday. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 206 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.22 ($6.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 394.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.44 million, a P/E ratio of 189.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCDO. Shore Capital raised Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.41) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

