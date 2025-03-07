REV Group, Inc. (REVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 11th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REVG

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.