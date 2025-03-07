Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 71.00%. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

