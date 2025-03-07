Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) CEO Thomas E. Capasse Buys 10,000 Shares

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,640. This trade represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $9.53.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after buying an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 398,005 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2,902.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 402,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 388,891 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380,095 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

